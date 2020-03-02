Infosys joins IBM's public cloud ecosystem to empower businesses – Latest news

In an attempt to help companies move their workloads seamlessly to the cloud, Infosys became the first global systems integrator to join the new IBM public cloud ecosystem on Monday.

The collaboration will help companies, including those in highly regulated industries, such as financial services, insurance and medical care, to transition, modernize and transform their workloads and business applications taking advantage of security, open innovation and IBM Public Cloud business capabilities.

"Our collaboration with IBM will help companies in all industries address these concerns and accelerate their journey of digital transformation in IBM Public Cloud," said Ravi Kumar S, president of Infosys.

Infosys will also offer its customers access to the Red Hat open source offer portfolio in IBM Public Cloud, the company said in a statement.

This will provide companies with a higher level of scale, resources and capabilities to accelerate the impact of their cloud-driven digital transformation.

"As companies continue to migrate critical workloads to Public Cloud, they also demand the highest level of security and control to ensure their data is not compromised," said Bob Lord, senior vice president of cognitive applications and ecosystems at IBM. .

As part of the program, Infosys will be able to deploy IBM technical expertise to assist customers in moving to IBM Public Cloud.

Through this alliance, Infosys employees of the Cloud practice will participate in the training and become certified in IBM Public Cloud.

By taking advantage of these services, companies will be able to transit, modernize and transform their workloads and business applications, which will help accelerate their digital transformation in the public cloud.

