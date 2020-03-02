In honor of Daniel Craig's birthday, a classification of his Bond films

We are shaken and agitated because it is Daniel Craig& # 39; the birthday of.

Today, the English actor turns 52 and has blessed us with an epic return to the big screen after a two-year break.

In the last year, we saw the celebrity in Rian johnsonThe delicious novelty of 2019 Knives outside, where the actor put a thick and comical southern accent as a donut-loving detective who tries to solve a murder case.

Now, we are only a few weeks away from seeing his name in the lights again, this time while repeating his iconic role as James Bond in No time to die.

Will meet with Knives outside Actress Ana de Armas In the movie, he follows the spy while he gets ready to help find a missing scientist and faces a new villain (played by Rami Malek) whose completely new technology makes it a great danger.

With the series introducing Lashana Lynch to the series and presenting a musical theme of Billie eilish, we can hardly wait.