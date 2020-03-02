In honor of Daniel Craig's birthday, a classification of his Bond films

We are shaken and agitated because it is Daniel Craig& # 39; the birthday of.
Today, the English actor turns 52 and has blessed us with an epic return to the big screen after a two-year break.
In the last year, we saw the celebrity in Rian johnsonThe delicious novelty of 2019 Knives outside, where the actor put a thick and comical southern accent as a donut-loving detective who tries to solve a murder case.
Now, we are only a few weeks away from seeing his name in the lights again, this time while repeating his iconic role as James Bond in No time to die.
Will meet with Knives outside Actress Ana de Armas In the movie, he follows the spy while he gets ready to help find a missing scientist and faces a new villain (played by Rami Malek) whose completely new technology makes it a great danger.
With the series introducing Lashana Lynch to the series and presenting a musical theme of Billie eilish, we can hardly wait.
However, until its release date of April 10, we are classifying Craig's previous Bond movies to fill the void.
No. 4: Spectrum
The most recent installment of the franchise is, in the opinion of this writer, the weakest of the group not because it was bad but more than we expected Christoph Waltz's Blofeld's turn to be epic, but the plot was confusing and left us a little disappointed.
That said, the movie still shines in sequences like the exciting train fight and we will see the return of Waltz in No time to die, giving the franchise the opportunity to integrate it better this time.
Number 3: Quantum of Solace
The second film starring Craig is still a very good Bond movie, but it is delayed a bit in terms of action, since we follow Bond through great internal confusion and depression after (spoiler) the death of his lover, Vesper Lynd
This was more of a problem immediately after the exciting Royal Casino, but when you enter the movie knowing that we are following Bond while he is distressed, you grow to appreciate the movie much more.
No 2: Skyfall
Of all the Craig's Bond movies, this is by far the most fun, while giving Bond's relationship with M and his own backstory a great deal of weight.
Since Adele's still catchy music theme for Javier Bardem's deliciously wild villain (and terrible hair color), Skyfall It is one of the most relevant episodes for pop culture too.
No 1: Royal Casino
It is a difficult decision between Royal Casino and Skyfall, but I'm uploading this movie to the first place for Craig because he showed that the actor was a worthy Bond, it's nice for those who aren't fans and, frankly, I love a movie set in a casino.
Royal Casino It also deserves the highest ranking position because the risky bet to restart the series was worth it in a way that pleased lifelong fans and brought new ones to the franchise.