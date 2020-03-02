I just want Irrfan to recover completely- Radhika Madan



Radhika Madan, who made her Pataakha debut from Vishal Bharadwaj, is ready for her next release, Angrezi Medium. Directed by Homi Adajania, the actress will play Irrfan Khan's daughter in the film. In addition to Irrfan and Radhika, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.



Recently, while talking with Filmfare about the movie, Radhika said: "I'm so excited that it still feels like a dream. When I saw the trailer, I realized, oh God, I'm living my dream. When I saw my name after Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, I had tears in my eyes. Then it hit me. "

Radhika opened up about being inspired by Irrfan too. She said: “Irrfan is an institution in itself. Just observing it is like a learning experience. He is like a school. He was working as if it were his first movie. So I was very impressed with his approach. Koi important scene hoga toh wo ek di pahle se uske baare mei sochte rahenge discuss karenge. I was like the artist Inke Jaise Agar itni Mehnet Karte Hain Toh I am Toh newcomer. He still has those nerves and tries hard. Take notes, I learned from him that he never stops learning in life. Although he is a teacher, he is a student. I was not nervous at all. On the set it was just my dad and I was playing with him. "

Speaking about her health, she said: "I just want him to recover completely." Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor two years ago and Angrezi Medium marks his return on the big screen.



Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 launch of Hindi Medium. The premiere of the film is scheduled for March 13, 2020.