I can't wait for Apple to copy this outstanding Android feature: BGR

All smartphones look basically the same these days, and we seem to have reached a maximum design in regards to this product category. However, that is not exactly the case. The smartphone design can be even better, and everyone in the industry is working on the smartphone design of our dreams.

Some smartphone vendors announce their plans long before they can produce such devices en masse, while others keep these innovations silent. But some of the technologies that need to mature before those perfect smartphone designs are even possible will soon reach consumer devices, probably on Android phones. And I can't wait for the iPhone to copy one of these functions.

%MINIFYHTML17e1b70dbc2fd74aa112ac3ab4f81c4611% %MINIFYHTML17e1b70dbc2fd74aa112ac3ab4f81c4612%

The smartphone designs of the future will offer the uncompromising and full-screen design that we can't have now. And they probably will without ports or buttons. They will be perfect glass slabs that can be folded or not, they will be super powerful and will offer great battery life. They will also support fast data transfers, including cell phones, Wi-Fi and point-to-point. And they will only have to support a super fast charge, including wireless.

Wireless charging is a standard feature in smartphones these days, and almost all flagship devices support it. Many of them also support reverse wireless charging, a feature that can be useful in certain emergency situations. But wireless charging is much slower than cable charging, and that's really an excuse that OnePlus used for years to explain why its affordable flagships couldn't be charged wirelessly.

Wireless charging is also extremely convenient, even if it is slow. But how wonderful would it be for smartphone vendors to update wireless charging speeds on their phones?

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer that generally copies Apple's designs for hardware and software solutions, often announces smartphone features that are not available on their devices or that will need more time before being implemented. The company has already demonstrated its own folding device, on-screen selfie camera technology, cascade screen technology and 100 W cable charging for phones, but we haven't seen them in commercial products yet.

Now we can add 40 W wireless charging technology to the list, which can recharge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 40 minutes. That sounds incredible in theory, and Xiaomi demonstrated the show on YouTube and Weibo on Monday.

However, it is not clear if the technology is ready for launch. We will probably see it later on some Xiaomi flagships, but we have no idea when it will happen. In addition, other Android device manufacturers will probably be the first to get super fast wireless charging. The Vivo Apex 2020 concept announces an even faster wireless charging, at 60W.

However, there is no doubt that I would like a faster wireless charging speed on the iPhone. We are increasingly looking to rely on cables and dongles, and fast wireless charging speed is the kind of innovation that would greatly benefit smartphones and a large number of other portable devices.

Image source: YouTube