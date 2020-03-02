How to protect yourself from coronavirus – BGR

You would have to be living under a rock to miss the endless cascade of news articles about the coronavirus. This new outbreak of coronavirus, called COVID-19, began to spread rapidly in China and is now growing faster outside China than inside, threatening to become a true global pandemic.

When contagious diseases arise, the most important question in everyone's mind is how they can protect themselves. With COVID-19, the steps one must take to prevent the spread have not always been clear, but there are some very useful habits that can be taken to minimize their chances of getting caught in the spread.

%MINIFYHTML08a6c206d4a5dd2c386cee9ff526fa1811% %MINIFYHTML08a6c206d4a5dd2c386cee9ff526fa1812%

This new coronavirus is not considered completely in the air. That is, it cannot be spread directly through the air, but is transmitted through drops of an infected person. These drops can occur when an infected individual sneezes or coughs. If a drop that carries the virus reaches the body of a healthy person, either directly to an eye, nose or mouth, or indirectly through the hand or other body contact, the chances of infection are high.

COVID-19, like many viral diseases, spreads faster when humans are very close to each other. As with the annual flu, the CDC points out that some of the most basic cleaning habits can be very useful:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning cloth.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

On the issue of facial masks, which have become a hot element following the outbreak, the CDC points out that healthy people do not really benefit from using them:

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. People who show symptoms of COVID-19 should wear facial masks to help prevent the spread of the disease to other people. The use of facial masks is also crucial for health workers and people who care for someone in nearby settings (at home or in a health care center).

At first, it was easy to track the spread of this new virus since the route of transmission was known to each new infected individual. However, that has changed since then, with new confirmed cases of the virus appearing out of nowhere, without a clear route of transmission. With that in mind, these tips are even more important, as basic as they may seem.

Image source: MOURAD BALTI TOUATI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock