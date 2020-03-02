Hillary Clinton will appear to see what happens live with Andy Cohen

Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen – The Bravo version of a nightly talk show: it usually features Bravolebrities and other big names in the entertainment industry. But this week, the Bravo clubhouse welcomes a surprise guest: former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

According to Persons magazine, this will be the first appearance in WWHL for the former First Lady, and it will be a one-to-one episode without any other guests.

"I am serving my most elegant tequila for Secretary Clinton, and I hope it will be a totally unique experience for her and for us," Cohen said in a statement.

The 72-year-old man will join the program for a discussion one hour before the premiere of Hillary, a four-part documentary by Hulu about Clinton's life. The special will cover everything from the days of Clinton when he grew up in Chicago until his failed presidential candidacy against Donald Trump in 2016.

Secretary Clinton will also launch a podcast later this year that will be co-produced by iHeartMedia. The program has no name yet, but it will introduce Clinton speaking with different guests, from world leaders to celebrities.

The expectation is that Clinton's new podcast will premiere somewhere between the National Democratic Convention in Milwaukee that will take place in July and the 2020 presidential elections in November.

As fans know, Watch what happens live generally presents questions from viewers through social networks and phone calls. Clinton will answer the questions from viewers, but they must be sent in advance through Bravo and WWHL social media platforms

Hillary Clinton comes to see what happens live this Thursday, March 5 at 10:30 p.m. / 9:30 a.m., and Andy Cohen will make it a "totally unique experience for her,quot;! 🤩 #WWHL https://t.co/OaSscY20nC – Randy Haas (@Randy_Haas) March 2, 2020

While Clinton is by far the biggest political name Cohen has had on the show, he has visited big stars like Mariah Carey, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Cher and Celine Dion.

Besides her WWHL appearance, Clinton will speak in the Conversations about the future of America series in South by Southwest later this month.

"The 2020 election is the most important choice of our generation, and at SXSW our goal is to address the issues that affect the lives of all citizens," said SXSW programming director Hugh Forrest. "We are fortunate to have a young, diverse and committed audience that seeks solutions to the complex problems facing the next generation."

Hillary Clinton's appearance in Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen It will take place on March 5 in Bravo.



