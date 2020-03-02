Health officials prepare to get a coronavirus test here in Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Health officials worked over the weekend to be ready to begin analyzing the coronavirus within the state, instead of sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU.

The governor said having the ability to detect the virus makes the state more prepared to detect it early.

%MINIFYHTMLe90ecfc7fd11d29863d337bc7e34a14e11% %MINIFYHTMLe90ecfc7fd11d29863d337bc7e34a14e12%

"The evidence that can happen now starting this morning is really good," said Governor Tim Walz (D-Minnesota).

State health officials will be ready to evaluate up to 100 people per day. Previously, five people from Minnesota were tested for the virus and all were negative.

The risk to the public is currently low and state officials urged people not to panic.

"The preparation is not panic, the preparation is the right thing," said Governor Walz.

Even so, they also urged people to be prepared.

"We believe we are likely to see cases and potentially in the fairly near future," said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Research has shown that elderly people or those with health problems are more likely to have complications, and the state has kept long-term care facilities updated on the situation.

"Most cases are mild, but we all owe vulnerable people in our state to do what we can do," said Malcolm.

Governor Walz said there are state funds available to prepare for a potential outbreak and he hopes there will be federal help. The governor also said he was having an informational meeting at the White House, as well as a meeting with the Minnesota Hospital Association on Monday to discuss the latest about coronavirus.