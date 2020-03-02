He blames "evil,quot; for the surge of South Korean coronavirus. The officials blame him.

SEOUL, South Korea – For his followers, he is a descendant of the ancient kings who ruled Korea centuries ago, "the angel,quot; that Jesus sent to mankind, and the only "counselor,quot; who can interpret the secret symbols and codes hidden in The book of Revelation of the Bible.
For officials and politicians, he is a villain, the leader of a religious cult that is thwarting government efforts to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in South Korea.
Lee Man-hee, the enigmatic 88-year-old founder of the Shincheonji Church, is now trying to defend his group, while challenging the accusations against him.
South Korea has 4,335 cases of coronavirus, with at least 60 percent connected to the Shincheonji branch in Daegu, a city in the southeast. While the government struggles to contain the epidemic, Mr. Lee and the church have been blamed for contributing to the spread, by not providing a full list of their members to the government.
Last week, hundreds of church members remained incommunicado, baffling health officials trying to track them for tests. Major cities, including the capital city of Seoul, have asked national prosecutors to investigate Mr. Lee for possible criminal charges, including "deliberate negligence murder."
On Monday, Mr. Lee, wearing a surgical mask and speaking in a choked voice, said he was sorry that so many patients were tied to his church. But he denied claims that his actions contributed to the epidemic, saying that the church has been cooperating with the government as well as possible.
"I offer my word of deep apology to the people," Lee said Monday during a nationwide televised press conference, during which he knelt and bowed.
His tone marked a change from the message he sent to his church members last week, in which he blamed the epidemic for "the evil that was jealous of Shincheonji's rapid growth."
"When the night passes, dawn will come," he said then.
Mr. Lee has long courted the controversy. He has been persecuted for demands, protest demonstrations and accusations of preaching heresies, dividing families and persecuting rival churches. He has survived all of them, under the command of a messianic charism over the 245,000 followers that, according to him, the church has in South Korea and abroad.
Until now, Mr. Lee's Shincheonji has been one of the fastest growing religious sects in South Korea. He has employed an aggressive proselytizing program that has baffled the conventional Christian denominations that compare the church to a cult. He has often organized large-scale outdoor events that remind critics of mass demonstrations of propaganda in North Korea.
Like North Korea, the church has its own calendar, counting the years since the day Mr. Lee founded it in 1984. It has its own calendar. "Olympiad,quot;, filling a stadium with faithful from around the world. It has military-style honor guards, taekwondo exhibits and other group presentations similar to the North Korean Mass Games. Often dressed in snow white and with his characteristic folding hand fan, Mr. Lee likes to greet his beloved crowds.
"Shincheonji has been growing rapidly despite persecutions,quot; of the main Christian churches, Lee said in an interview with Kyeonggi Ilbo newspaper last June. "Why? Because we have a doctrine. We are not a traditional church."
Mr. Lee was born on September 15, 1931 in a family of poor farmers in Cheongdo, a county near Daegu. He says he began to pray with his grandfather at an early age, although he did not go to a church. He fought in the Korean War in the 1950s as an army sergeant.
He worked for another religious group considered a cult by the main churches before starting his own Church of Jesus Shincheonji, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony in 1984. Shincheonji means "new heaven and new earth,quot; in Korean. In his sermons, he promises "the end of the world plagued by crimes and corruption and a new era."
"Shincheonji only uses Jesus as a front and what his members love is Lee Man-hee," said Hwang Eui-jong, a Christian pastor who has been fighting groups like Shincheonji.
Since the outbreak, Shincheonji members have become the target of disease control officials who run against time to tame the outbreak.
Police detectives and disease officials have been tracking them through the locations of their smartphones or credit card data. They have visited their homes, knocking on their doors or looking from outside to see if there were signs of life inside. A provincial government sent an urgent message to citizens through smartphone messages asking them to inform Shincheonji members.
If Shincheonji officials took that message as a form of "witch hunt," it was also a testament to the difficulty that disease control officials have faced. An official from a government health clinic in Daegu who managed the detection of coronavirus did not reveal that he was a member of the church until he tested positive.
"Many church members were afraid to go out and reveal the members of their church, given the overwhelming guilt of politicians and the media who called Shincheonji the creator of the virus outbreak," said Kim Si-mon, spokesman. of the church.
He said church members have been exposed to widespread discrimination, teasing and even violence since the outbreak. Kim said that much of the bad publicity was fueled by the prejudices that the main churches have created against Shincheonji.
"Please stop blaming and hating us," he said. "In a country like South Korea that has freedom of religion, do we have to die because we don't belong to the established church? Shincheonji didn't make the coronavirus."
It is not the first time that a religious sect rejected by the main churches is related to a national crisis in South Korea. After an overloaded ferry sank in 2014, killing more than 300 people, South Koreans were shocked to learn that the ferry company was controlled by a religious leader often condemned as heretical as Mr. Lee.
On Monday, Mr. Lee seemed regretful during his press conference. But a flash of his usual charisma appeared at the end when journalists tried to ask questions at the same time, while his critics threw insults at him from the side.
"Silence! Order!" he shouted before his subordinates rushed out. "We are all adults!"