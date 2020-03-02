He blames "evil,quot; for the surge of South Korean coronavirus. The officials blame him.

Mr. Lee has long courted the controversy. He has been persecuted for demands, protest demonstrations and accusations of preaching heresies, dividing families and persecuting rival churches. He has survived all of them, under the command of a messianic charism over the 245,000 followers that, according to him, the church has in South Korea and abroad.

Until now, Mr. Lee's Shincheonji has been one of the fastest growing religious sects in South Korea. He has employed an aggressive proselytizing program that has baffled the conventional Christian denominations that compare the church to a cult. He has often organized large-scale outdoor events that remind critics of mass demonstrations of propaganda in North Korea.

Like North Korea, the church has its own calendar, counting the years since the day Mr. Lee founded it in 1984. It has its own calendar. "Olympiad,quot;, filling a stadium with faithful from around the world. It has military-style honor guards, taekwondo exhibits and other group presentations similar to the North Korean Mass Games. Often dressed in snow white and with his characteristic folding hand fan, Mr. Lee likes to greet his beloved crowds.

[To update: The impact of the coronavirus on sport..]

"Shincheonji has been growing rapidly despite persecutions,quot; of the main Christian churches, Lee said in an interview with Kyeonggi Ilbo newspaper last June. "Why? Because we have a doctrine. We are not a traditional church."

Mr. Lee was born on September 15, 1931 in a family of poor farmers in Cheongdo, a county near Daegu. He says he began to pray with his grandfather at an early age, although he did not go to a church. He fought in the Korean War in the 1950s as an army sergeant.

He worked for another religious group considered a cult by the main churches before starting his own Church of Jesus Shincheonji, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony in 1984. Shincheonji means "new heaven and new earth,quot; in Korean. In his sermons, he promises "the end of the world plagued by crimes and corruption and a new era."