Harry Styles gets cheeky for being a virgin without a music career

During a new interview, the One Direction member also talked about his second album, describing it as "the sound of a 25-year-old who sails having sex and feeling sad."

Harry Styles He insisted that he would not have much luck with relationships if he were not famous, nine years after sharing the same insecurities.

Successful creator "Adore You" won legions of fans as a boyband member Only one direction, and then enjoyed solo success and became one of the greatest artists in the world after the group stopped in 2016.

And although Harry has enjoyed high profile relationships with stars that include Taylor Swift Y Kendall JennerHe thinks that his love life would have been very different if he had chosen a different professional career.

Speaking to Radio.com, Harry was recently asked: "If you weren't a musical artist, what do you think you would be?" to which he responded blatantly, "Virgin."

The comment reflects the same response that Harry gave in 2011, when the 17-year-old admitted: "If I wasn't in the band, I think I would be a virgin."

In another part of the interview, the singer of "Watermelon Sugar" described his second-year album as the "sound of a 25-year-old boy sailing having sex and feeling sad," and added: "I think I'll remember the time to do this album as a very affectionate period of my life, just because I feel I learned a lot about myself. "

"It probably has a lot to do with having time to do that, it took me a little longer to make the album," he reflected, comparing this project with his homonymous 2017 effort.

Harry will take "Fine Line" along the way, opening his "Love On Tour" tour in Birmingham, England, on April 15.