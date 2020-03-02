Harry Styles admits that he finds that Taylor Swift's songs about him are "flattering,quot;

Taylor Swift has been unfairly criticized for writing music about her ex for years, but it turns out that at least one of them doesn't care at all. While on the radio show of Howard Stern, a former One Direction member, Harry Styles not only got excited about his ex's music, but also admitted that the songs about him were "flattering."

Obviously, both Harry and Taylor have moved away from their romance in the early 2010s, so there is no resentment towards her as far as he is concerned.

Instead, he has nothing but love for Taylor, who has been dating Joe Alwyn since 2016.

Anyway, the songs she wrote about him can't be deleted, but Harry doesn't bother in the least and really understands his reasons.

In addition, the singer admitted that "I think it's flattering." Even if the song isn't so flattering, you still spent time on it and, ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she's a great composer. So they are good songs. "

As you will remember, it was rumored for the first time that the two artists became romantically involved in November 2012 when they were seen spending time together in New York.

The following month, they confirmed that they were an article, but obviously it didn't last.

By January 2013 they were finished, their busy schedules were the main culprits.

Despite how brief his love story was, fans are certain that some of his songs on Taylor's "1989,quot; album were written about him and his romance, including Out Of the Woods and, of course, Style.

It has been a long time since then and it seems that Harry has a lot of respect for Taylor, both as a person and fellow artist, so he has come to appreciate even the songs intended to reject him.



