Halsey will stop traveling for & # 39; A very long time & # 39; after completing the 2020 dates

The creator of hits & # 39; Bad at Love & # 39 ;, who is currently finishing her world tour & # 39; Manic & # 39 ;, makes the announcement through a social media post after her performance in Munich, Germany.

Halsey he will not go on tour again "for a long time" after the end of his current world walk "Maniac".

The hit singer of "Bad at Love", 25, is on tour in Europe, and will head to Asia and her home country of the USA. UU. Before his tour comes to an end in August (2020).

After performing in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, February 29, the star announced that he will soon take a long break from the tour.

"I think 2020 will mark the end of my tour for a long time," he wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "Thank you for making the memories so special. I appreciate every night."

The singer recently told The Guardian newspaper that she hopes to be able to start a family after suffering three miscarriages, including one on stage, due to her battle against endometriosis.

She said motherhood is, "it seems like something is going to happen to me," and added: "That's a miracle."