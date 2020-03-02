Hailey Baldwin pays a sweet tribute to her husband Justin Bieber on her birthday

The model went to social networks to pay a sweet tribute to her singing husband, Justin Bieber, on her birthday! Hailey Baldwin celebrated Justin's 26th birthday today and she also had to mark the day on her platform.

Hailey posted several photos on Instagram, which showed all kinds of romantic moments between them, including lots of PDAs, as well as images of her second most formal wedding in September.

Next to the photos, she wrote: ‘Happy birthday, best friend. Thanks for putting a smile on my face every day. I love you. & # 39;

Prior to this, she had also shared a snapshot of her and Justin sharing a kiss on Instagram stories.

Although the singer's birthday was today, he actually organized a party in the West Hollywood Delilah hotspot before he turned 26.

Even before that, he also enjoyed dinner alone with him and Hailey.

However, there are internal reports that say that even at the party, he spent most of the time stuck to Hailey and couldn't even take his eyes off him.

The happy couple hugged, kissed and danced all night, capturing some of their most romantic PDA moments on the camera and sharing the videos for their fans to enjoy.

Before the birthday party, Hailey was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and it was then that he revealed that an older appearance on the same talk show led them to reconnect.

‘Last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a bottle of Corona with my teeth. The next morning, after the interview was issued, I received a phone call from a certain person and it was a bit like, ‘Hi, how are you? I saw you in Jimmy Fallon last night. You looked great. I loved that trick you did, I had no idea you can do that. It was great, "she recalled, adding that she is now married to that,quot; someone. "



