Gwyneth Paltrow praises Brad Falchuk in sweet tribute for his 49th birthday

Wishing happy birthday to her husband, the filmmaker, the actress of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; He says in a social media post that he is & # 39; a man of infinite kindness, integrity and love & # 39 ;.

Gwyneth Paltrow She took Instagram to celebrate her husband Brad Falchuk's birthday with a moving message.

The actress and founder of the lifestyle of Goop shared a photo of her boyfriend on the site to mark him turning 49 on Sunday March 1 and, in the caption, shared a sweet note to his love.

"@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49 years. A man of infinite kindness, integrity and love. Of true rationality and patience," he wrote. "I've never met anyone with their level of curiosity (especially about World War II) and interest in the world and in others."

The "Avengers Final Game"Star continued:" I love him more today than ever, but not as much as tomorrow. Happy Birthday my love."

The couple is notoriously private, and the last time the "American horror story"The last writer who appeared in his wife's feed was when she shared a photo of them at a wedding they attended together in January.

Gwyneth was previously married to Coldplay Leader Chris Martin, and the couple share two children. Brad also has two children with his first wife, Suzanne.