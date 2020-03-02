Guyana holds crucial elections before the expected oil boom | News

%MINIFYHTML37051e433022e69e55a64dd137ae63ce11% %MINIFYHTML37051e433022e69e55a64dd137ae63ce12%

Voters in Guyana will go to the polls on Monday in a crucial election that will decide which party oversees an oil boom that is expected to transform the economy of the poor South American country.

Guyana, which shares its border with Venezuela, Brazil and Suriname, could become one of the richest countries in the world per capita, or another country marked by the curse of resources, analysts say.

More than eight billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas have been discovered on the country's coasts. Under a 40-year agreement signed with ExxonMobil Corp and its partners in 2016, Guyana is expected to receive an estimated income of $ 168 billion, more than 120 times the country's annual budget.

Monday's election comes at a crucial moment when the first wave of oil production begins.

"These elections are not only critical, but also consistent," said Christopher Ram, a columnist for a local newspaper based in Georgetown, the capital of Guyana.

"Each of the main parties is determined to keep the other away from the control of (the) wealth," which is expected to come through oil discoveries, he told Al Jazeera.

GDP set in balloon

Guyana, a former British colony, gained independence in 1966. But since then it has been plagued by ethnic tensions among its descendants of African slaves and Indian servants hired to work in sugar cane and rice plantations centuries ago.

Ethnic tensions have also moved to politics. The political system in Guyana is often referred to in the local media as a "duopoly." The two dominant parties, the People's Progressive Party (PPP) and the National People's Congress (PNC), have respective strengths within the Indo-Guyanese and Afro-Guyanese populations.

In 2015, President David Granger and his APNU-AFC coalition, which is considered multiracial but mainly composed of Afro-Guyanese parties, including the PNC, dismissed the PPP after 23 years in power.

Guyana President David Granger reviews an honor guard during an annual Mercosur trade block summit in Brasilia in December 2017 (File: Adriano Machado / Reuters)

Gold has long been the main export of Guyana, but the country has seen low levels of growth. With less than 800,000 people, Guyana's GDP growth in 2019 was only 4.4 percent. Experts say that the lack of infrastructure, transparency and human capital have hindered development.

The country's GDP will increase by 86 percent this year, according to the IMF. The PPP, led by Irfaan Ali, and UNPA-AFC want to control the management of the country's new energy resources.

Although, a recent report by Global Witness, an international NGO, said Guyana would lose up to $ 55 billion in an "oil exploitation agreement,quot; with Exxon Mobil, neither the PPP nor the UNPA-AFC has said they will renegotiate the agreement with the American oil giant.

Irfaan Ali, presidential candidate for the opposition Progressive Popular Party of Guyana, meets with supporters in Georgetown, Guyana (Luc Cohen / Reuters)

Remi Piet, senior director of Americas Market Intelligence (AMI), said a renegotiation of contracts with Guyana would send a bad signal to foreign investors.

"There weren't many companies that were ready to really do the research and exploration and take the risk in Guyana until very recently," Piet said, due to Guyana's underdevelopment, as well as his border dispute with Venezuela, which has claimed almost two thirds of the country.

Ships carrying supplies for an offshore oil platform operated by Exxon Mobil are seen at the Guyana Shore Base Inc pier on the Demerara River, south of Georgetown, Guyana (File: Luc Cohen / Reuters)

Endemic corruption is one of the key problems that must be resolved if the country wants its people to benefit from resources, analysts say. It is known that the executive power within Guyana exercises power at most levels of government.

"While Guyana is often described as having strong characteristics of the Westminster system, in practice, it is a presidential and authoritarian system in which power resides at the head of the party in government," Ram said.

He added that the constitution of Guyana gives the president in office the power to appoint all the key positions of the state apparatus, including the military, the judiciary, the police, the permanent secretaries, the diplomats and the head of the electoral commission. The president also decides who in the party should be part of the National Assembly.

Guyana ranks 85th out of 180 countries in the Perception Index of Corruption of Transparency International, the same rank as Burkina Faso and Indonesia.

"The priority for Guyana is to improve the transparency of its institutions and continue fighting corruption and embezzlement," Piet said, adding that large investments by regulated international oil companies could be a way to achieve that goal.

& # 39; Oscillating voting & # 39; indigenous

Meanwhile, Lenox Shuman, the indigenous and mixed race leader of Libertad y Justicia, a third party in the elections, hopes that his movement will become a minority force in the government of Guyana, advocating on behalf of all the peoples of the country, Not only your Indo. Majorities of Guyana and Afroguyanés.

The indigenous population of Guyana, commonly known as "Native Americans," has a history dating back to the Arawak or "Jaguar People,quot; of South America and the Caribbean. Amerindians make up 10 percent of the country's population.

"There is no government that makes a majority in this country without indigenous peoples," Shuman told Al Jazeera by phone.

"They have never seen us as leaders of this country. They have simply seen us as subjects of this country," Shuman said.

Shuman, an airline pilot who became a politician, grew up in an Amerindian village along the Mahaica River of Guyana. For him, it is crucial to promote equity in Guyana and ensure that rewards return to people.

Many Native Americans in Guyana continue to live below the poverty line and expect property titles promised by previous administrations.

Lenox Shuman believes that if his party is able to achieve a minority government, the country's leaders could manage the new wealth in a transparent and effective way, opening a way for Guyana to become a real force in the region.

Shuman would like to see Guyana welcome more immigrants from nearby countries such as Venezuela, Brazil and Haiti.

"We could become the most effective stabilizing force in South and Central America and in the Caribbean," Shuman said. "We could become the leaders."