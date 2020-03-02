Guess Edit by Jennifer Lopez: Hustle and Snag These 10 items now

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Jennifer Lopez is a retro beauty in the Spring 2020 Guess campaign. She is ready for warmer weather in neon, denim and lace.

"Every time I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can interpret and be and we had a lot of fun doing it with this campaign," Lopez said. "The atmosphere this time was a mix between an Italian movie star of the 60s, mixed with Madonna of the 80s, mixed with Sofia Loren."

If you like the looks of J.Lo of the campaign like us, the good news is that you can buy them now. You can buy the clothes he wears, as well as some of his other favorite pieces of Guess online. There are also more items that will fall soon, so be sure to stay tuned.

Here are some of J.Lo's favorites that can get your attention. And pssst! If you spend $ 125 or more on Guess (with an article by Jennifer Lopez included), you will also receive a free limited-edition J.Lo bling glass.