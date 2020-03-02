Governor Whitmer declares March 2020 as the month of women's history – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING – On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared March 2020 as Women's History Month to honor the pioneer women who have improved Michigan and the United States throughout history.

"I am proud to celebrate the centenary of 19th amendment. As a woman in politics, I know how important it is to count your vote and use your vote as your voice, "he said Whitmer. "Throughout March and throughout the year, it is crucial that Michigan women come out and make their voices heard by voting."

The theme of Women's History Month this year is "Brave Women of the Vote,quot;, to commemorate the centenary of the ratification of the 19th amendment. The amendment, which granted female suffrage, was passed after decades of activism by women who were willing to risk their reputation in the name of equality.

Following its ratification, it became clear that this right was reserved primarily for white women. As a result, brave women of color risked their lives to participate in the activism that led to the ratification of the Electoral Rights Act of 1965, finally allowing all women the right to vote.