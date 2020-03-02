Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi shares the gender and name of her unborn child in her Baby Shower!

The reality show star had a lot of fun in her baby shower this weekend and now, according to the social media posts of the celebration, fans now know that Golnesa "GG,quot; Gharachedaghi is waiting for a baby! Not only that, but it turns out that he already chose a name for his bundle of joy: Elijah.

The Shahs of Sunset star took her IG Stories to show her blue and white greetings and also told her followers: "Hi, we are in my baby shower and I just made a change of costumes. As you can see, true blue: I'm going to have a child "

And the manicure was not the only burst of blue that was rocking!

In fact, she also wore a blue sweater, and even blue eyelashes and blue braids!

While Golnesa herself did not share the name of her unborn baby with her followers, her co-star, Reza Farahan was responsible for revealing it on her own Instagram account.

Next to a picture of her and the mother, Reza wrote: ‘Celebrating @gg_golnesa and sweet baby Elijah at her baby shower! Be sure to watch a whole new episode of #shahs tonight at 9 p.m. @bravotv, is "and you won't want to miss a minute!"

The baby shower that also acted as a revelation of gender and name, was decorated with a lot of blue and gold and the name, Elijah was also written on the dessert table on a sign.

As you may know, Golnesa revealed the bad news he expected in October.

To conceive, he underwent IVF and also used a sperm donor.

The reality show star has been documenting her pregnancy a lot on social media lately, posting many pictures of naked babies and telling her followers that she felt "very hormonal."



