GM adds 1,200 jobs at 2 Michigan plants – Up News Info Detroit

(CNN) – GM is adding two shifts and more than 1,200 jobs at two Michigan assembly plants to increase production.

The Lansing Delta Municipality Assembly plans to add a third shift and about 800 jobs to build the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs.

The Lansing Grand River Assembly will add a second shift to build the new Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans. The plant has been building the Chevy Camaro, although it also began production of CT5 at the end of last year after the end of a 41-day national strike by almost 50,000 workers per hour at GM.

GM, along with its rivals Ford and Fiat Chrysler, has moved away from sedan models due to the growing preference of buyers for SUVs. But it still sees demand for sedans in the luxury car segment, as well as high-performance cars like the Coupe Camaro.

"We are excited to provide these opportunities in Lansing," said Phil Kienle, vice president of GM North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations.

The company finished production at its last remaining plant in Detroit, the Hamtramck plant when it built its last Impala there on Thursday.

There were about 700 workers per hour at the plant, which was reduced to one shift per day. GM plans to start building an electric van there by the end of next year, but many of the plant's employees will be out of work until then, unless they take an open position in Lansing, about 90 miles away.

While the strike last fall led to an agreement to save the Hamtramck plant, GM went ahead with plans to close another three US plants. UU., One in Lordstown, Ohio, one in Baltimore and one in Warren Michigan.

New shifts should start at Lansing later this spring.

