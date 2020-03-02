Gloomy economic forecasts as the coronavirus spreads | News

%MINIFYHTMLed076b09f27e209a537cc077d28f048311% %MINIFYHTMLed076b09f27e209a537cc077d28f048312%

The world's top economic agency, the OECD, says the new coronavirus could make the world economy shrink during the first quarter since the 2008 financial crisis.

China's manufacturing sector already says that manufacturing activity reached record lows in February.

But countries around the world feel the effects.

Jessica Washington from Al Jazeera reports from Jakarta.