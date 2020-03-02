Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week | NBA News

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named East Conference Player of the Week with Kristaps Porzingis of Dallas Mavericks winning the prize in the West, the NBA announced Monday.

The forward of the Bucks Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to a perfect 4-0 record in week 19 of the regular NBA season.

Antetokounmpo averaged 28.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 58.1 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from the three-point range.

The highlight of his week was Sunday's victory over the Hornets, where he scored 41 points, equaled his peak of the season with 20 rebounds and distributed six assists, the first game of 40 points / 20 rebounds of his career. It was also the first time this season that a player has 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in a game, and the first time a Bucks player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1974.

Overall, this season, Antetokounmpo has an average of 29.9 points (third in the NBA), 13.8 rebounds (fourth in the NBA) and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field.















1:56



Giannis Antetokounmpo published the first game of 40 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks beyond the Charlotte Hornets.



He has recorded 29 games in the NBA high season with more than 30 points and more than 10 rebounds and is almost on his way to becoming the third player in NBA history to average 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game , while shooting more than 50 percent of the field in one season.

This is the fourth time Antetokounmpo has been named Player of the Week this season and the thirteenth time in his career in general.

The center of the Mavericks, Kristaps Porzingis, was named Player of the Week of the Western Conference for the games played between February 24 and March 1.

Porzingis averaged 26.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.25 blocks per game when the Mavericks went 3-1, consolidating their place in the Western playoff places.

On Sunday night, Porzingis scored 38 points in the season, when Dallas beat Minnesota 111-91 in Minneapolis.

















1:15



Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks trip to the Minnesota Timberwolves in week 19 of the NBA



Porzingis added 13 rebounds and five assists, while also connecting with six triples that tied his career. He is the only player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five triplets in a game, according to basketballreference.com. It was the second time he had accomplished the feat.

This is the second time in Porzingis' career that he has won the Player of the Week honors. He was named Player of the Week of the Eastern Conference in the 2017-18 season as a member of the New York Knicks. He becomes the second Maverick to win the award this season, joining Luka Dončić (November 18-24).

