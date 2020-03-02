General elections in Israel: third vote in less than a year | Israel News

%MINIFYHTMLa1425e40e1779a3fafcdbfef2dec465111% %MINIFYHTMLa1425e40e1779a3fafcdbfef2dec465112%

The polls in Israel open shortly in an unprecedented third general election, just less than a year.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces three cases of corruption separately, and his main rival, Benny Gantz, are side by side.

Israeli policy remains as fractured as in the previous two elections when no party could form a government.

Imran Khan of Al Jazeera reports from the west of Jerusalem.