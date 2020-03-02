Game Preview Live – Reading vs Sheff Utd 03.03.2020

News and statistics from the team before the trip from Sheffield United to Reading on Tuesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (start 8pm).

Team news

Reading Chief Mark Bowen will assess the aptitude of defenders Liam Moore and Matt Miazga. Royal Moore captain missed Saturday's victory at the Sky Bet Championship over Barnsley due to illness, while Chelsea player Miazga returned six weeks with an ankle injury to play the full 90 minutes of that game.

Bowen has promised to present his strongest XI available for the Premier League Blades visit.

Chris Gunter (groin), Lucas Joao (hamstrings) and Lucas Boye (hernia) are not expected to return, while Tom McIntyre (head) is a doubt.

Sheffield United Defender Enda Stevens will be evaluated before the Blades' trip to Madejski.

Stevens retired to the break in the 1-1 draw against Brighton with a calf injury, with Chris Wilder admitting that he is "playing and ready," but Ben Osborn played the role of left back in Millwall in the last round and is prepared To do it again.



















While Wilder has said he won't make major changes, he could refresh his attack, with David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset online to resume their association.

January signings Panos Retsos and Richairo Zivkovic may also be involved.





















