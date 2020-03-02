Game Preview Live – Reading vs Sheff Utd 03.03.2020

News and statistics from the team before the trip from Sheffield United to Reading on Tuesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (start 8pm).
Team news
Reading Chief Mark Bowen will assess the aptitude of defenders Liam Moore and Matt Miazga. Royal Moore captain missed Saturday's victory at the Sky Bet Championship over Barnsley due to illness, while Chelsea player Miazga returned six weeks with an ankle injury to play the full 90 minutes of that game.
Bowen has promised to present his strongest XI available for the Premier League Blades visit.
Chris Gunter (groin), Lucas Joao (hamstrings) and Lucas Boye (hernia) are not expected to return, while Tom McIntyre (head) is a doubt.
Sheffield United Defender Enda Stevens will be evaluated before the Blades' trip to Madejski.
Stevens retired to the break in the 1-1 draw against Brighton with a calf injury, with Chris Wilder admitting that he is "playing and ready," but Ben Osborn played the role of left back in Millwall in the last round and is prepared To do it again.
While Wilder has said he won't make major changes, he could refresh his attack, with David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset online to resume their association.
January signings Panos Retsos and Richairo Zivkovic may also be involved.
Opta statistics
- Reading has lost its last four meetings with Sheffield United in all competitions, although its last victory against the Blades was in the FA Cup (4-0 in January 2013).
- Sheffield United beat Reading 1-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup in 1997-98 under Nigel Spackman.
- Reading has lost six of its last seven FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents, winning the other against West Brom at this stage in 2015-16.
- Sheffield United has won 13 of its last 14 FA Cup games against teams from a lower division, including two this season. His only defeat at that time was against Barnet in January 2019.
- Sheffield United is looking to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2013-14, while they last reached the last eight as a top-notch team in 1992-93.
- Yakou Meite de Reading has scored in his two starts in the FA Cup, and both came in the last round against Cardiff.