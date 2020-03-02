Frank Lampard: Kepa Arrizabalaga has a future at Chelsea after the exile of six games | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML93e35d99d467c9032e463111e062037411% %MINIFYHTML93e35d99d467c9032e463111e062037412%









%MINIFYHTML93e35d99d467c9032e463111e062037413% %MINIFYHTML93e35d99d467c9032e463111e062037414%







1:29



Frank Lampard says goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has a future in the club after not starting a game since January 21

Frank Lampard says goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has a future in the club after not starting a game since January 21

Frank Lampard has praised the attitude of Kepa Arrizabalaga and says that the goalkeeper has a future at Chelsea.

%MINIFYHTML93e35d99d467c9032e463111e062037415% %MINIFYHTML93e35d99d467c9032e463111e062037416%

Kepa has not played since the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on January 21, a match that occurred four days after his late mistake gave Newcastle United a 1-0 victory over the Blues at St James & # 39; Park.

Lampard described that result as a "dumb blow,quot; in his immediate post-match evaluation, but since his selection of Willy Cabellero for the next six games he has provided a clearer idea of ​​his goalkeeper performance evaluation.

Chelsea vs Everton Live

Chelsea plays with the fugitive leader of the Liverpool Premier League in the FA Cup on Tuesday night and Lampard hinted that it is the right time to remember Kepa, who became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when he moved to London from the Athletic Bilbao for £ 71.6 million in August 2018.

"He has been professional, as expected," said Lampard, who made eight changes to his initial lineup in the previous round of the FA Cup.

"He trained well and kept his head down, he supported the team. I say the same thing every week because they ask me this every week, but it has been good."

Lampard is confident that the team he selects to play against Liverpool Premier League leaders in the FA Cup will be competitive

When asked if Kepa has a long-term future, Lampard said: "Yes. Every player here has control of his destiny in terms of how they play and how they train."

"This is Chelsea and we are trying to close the gap to the top. There is no one who can be relaxed or loose, we are pressing every day. Of course, in the summer we look at the group as a whole, but we are not looking beyond of the game tomorrow night. "

Regarding his selection for the match against Liverpool, Lampard said: "This will be a team that gives everything to try to move on to the next round. I believe in the team and sometimes we have to make changes. We pay attention to them. game by game

"But the team we selected will give everything to compete with Liverpool. We have competed with them twice this season and try to win."