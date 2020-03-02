Former Astros closer Ken Giles willing to give up the World Series ring after cheating in the scandal

While many active Astros players have shown little or no remorse for their poster stealing gimmick that helped them win the 2017 World Series, Blue Jays pitcher Ken Giles, who was the Astros closer at the time He apologized in an interview with Toronto Star, even saying he would be willing to return his World Series ring.

%MINIFYHTMLd95fca5255d5f753d9232b6340fe635411% %MINIFYHTMLd95fca5255d5f753d9232b6340fe635412%

Giles had a strong season in 2017, registering a 2.39 ERA with a personal record of 34 saves. But he was far from being the best during the postseason. Giles allowed at least one race won in six of his seven starts (10 ER in 7.2 innings). While the Astros won everything despite their struggles, that victory now feels empty for Giles.

"It just hurts," Giles told the Star as he looked back at the polluted championship. "If you want to get it back, I will be faithful to whatever it takes to do. … They will feel like the bad guys all year. I know what it feels like to be the bad guy. And it's not the best feeling. But actions speak louder than words. I just hope they play honestly. "

MORE: Trevor Bauer, Anthony Rizzo troll Astros on sign stealing scandal in spring training

Giles said he never knew the team was cheating in 2017, since he spent most of his time in the bullpen, away from the shelter.

"I didn't know anything," Giles said. “It crushed me to learn about the things that happened when I was there. I had no idea. I had no idea. I was surprised by the commissioner's report. Until then, honestly, I didn't believe it. Just crazy. "

Giles is the second player on the Astros list in 2017 to say he would return his World Series ring. Oakland A pitcher Mike Fiers, the whistleblower who unveiled the Astros billboard stealing plan and set the baseball world on fire, told the San Francisco Chronicle that it would not be "the end of the world,quot; to return the ring .

But Rob Manfred made it clear in his January commissioner's report that the Astros players of that season would not have to give up their hardware, saying that he would maintain the "long tradition in baseball of not trying to change what happened."

So there's no need to hit you, Ken.