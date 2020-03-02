Foods that only blacks trust other blacks to cook!

We know that there is an unwritten rule that we only rely on other black people to cook certain foods. One question we always ask is: "Who did it?" If it is not our skinfolk, it is a difficult pass.

For example, we do things in a certain way. We do not allow any substitution. As the gumbo requires sausages, we don't add hot dogs. Oh, and we don't measure our food. Ancestors simply touch our shoulders when they are satisfied. There is also a five seasoning rule (as we say)!

See this post on Instagram TSR staff: La’Janeé @_lajanee_ _________________________________ #TSRFoodies: We know that there is an unwritten rule that we only rely on other black people to cook certain foods. One question we always ask is: "Who did it?" If it is not our skinfolk, it is a difficult pass. _________________________________ We do not allow any substitution. As the gumbo requires sausages, we don't add hot dogs. Oh, and we don't measure our food. Ancestors simply touch our shoulders when they are satisfied. There is also a five seasoning rule (as we say)! We need more than salt and pepper for our fried chicken, spaghetti, fried fish, meat / chicken in general and any kind of food for the soul. _________________________________ In the black community, before you can be responsible for the macaroni salad with cheese or potatoes, you must go through the taste test camp and must be approved by a special committee of family members. _________________________________ It is safe to say that we are a fairly selective group of people and, read more at theshaderoom.com (📸: giphy) 🥔🍠🧅🥬🥘 A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in March 1, 2020 at 2:54 p.m. PST

We need more than salt and pepper for our fried chicken, spaghetti, fried fish, meat / chicken in general and any kind of food for the soul. Don't forget that bacon, hams and turkey necks should be in the pot when cooking mustard or kale, as well as black-eyed peas. Let's not forget other dishes that we have to ask, such as rotel sauce, hot wings, pasta salad, okra, cornbread with hot water, sponge cake, walnut cakes and sweet potato. The list goes on and on.

In the black community, before you can be responsible for the macaroni salad with cheese or potatoes, you must undergo taste tests and must be approved by a special family committee.

It is safe to say that we are a rather selective group of people. While we understand that other cultures have their own specialties, we certainly have a preference.