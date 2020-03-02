Flavor Flav sends Bernie Sanders a cessation and withdrawal after it was announced that Chuck D would act at a Sanders rally

Oh! Things do not look good for Bernie Sanders, and it seems that one of his rallies will need new artists. Apparently, Bernie had planned for Chuck D to act under the name of Public Enemy, and Flavor Flav doesn't have it!

According to NBC News, Flav hit Bernie with a halt and gave up over the weekend, claiming that the demonstration is using his image and likeness to promote the event. Since Chuck D would appear under the stage name of Public Enemy, Flav's lawyer wants to boost breaks in acting.

“While Chuck is certainly free to express his political point of view as he sees fit, his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy. The planned performance will only be Chuck D from Public Enemy, it will not be a Public Enemy performance. Those who really know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is. There is no public enemy without Flavor Flav, ”says the letter.

Flav added a personal touch at the end of the letter saying, "Hi Bernie, don't do this," with a drawing of one of his iconic watches.

If you remember, Flav left Public Enemy in 2009, leaving Chuck D as the only permanent member of the group. However, Flav does not want parts of his image to be used to promote Bernie's rally.

Chuck, however, is here because of all the smoke! In a series of tweets, he responds to Flav's legal law later, saying that Flav is REALLY angry because Chuck is doing the program for free. He says that if there were a bag involved, Flav would have been there.

Last text message for me today … time to take my ass off … I suggest everyone the same even this Sunday if you think it's important … pic.twitter.com/NxLlvM4hyi – Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

… last final note the last final note was my drop that filled the glass a long time ago. It's not about BERNIE with Flav … he doesn't know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders that he doesn't know either. FLAV refused to support @Sankofa after @harrybelafonte induced us. He doesn't do that pic.twitter.com/5Ky9dTnzmd – Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

So I don't attack FLAV because of what he doesn't know. I have to leave him in the crib, so trying to fill his person with political poise is absolutely "stupid." Obviously I understand his madness after all this damn time. Duh, you don't know him either from a cigar box or from me – Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

I speak @BernieSanders meet with @EnemyRadio. If there were a $ bag, Flav would have been there in front and center. It will NOT do free shows of benefits. He sued me in court the first time I let him in. His ambulance lawyer sued me again on Friday and now stays at home and better finds REHAB – Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 2, 2020