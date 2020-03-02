Flav Flavor expelled from the public enemy after the row for the support of Bernie Sanders

%MINIFYHTML78d62c78ba17ea2f8905198fe1735b2811% %MINIFYHTML78d62c78ba17ea2f8905198fe1735b2812%

The hip hop group makes public its decision to move forward without its rapper bandmate, only a few hours after Chuck D threatens to give him "a year to act."

Public Enemy has fired rapper Flav Flav after more than 35 years with the band, after a dispute over his support for the US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Things started when Flav sent a cessation and withdrawal notice to Sanders, telling him to stop using Public Enemy's name and his image in campaign propaganda, after the group's co-founder, Chuck D, signed up to act with Public Enemy Radio public band at a Los Angeles rally by Sanders on Sunday, March 1.

However, many media reports and posters promoting the event simply noticed the appearance of Public Enemy, which led Flav to hire his lawyers to issue a legal warning.

Chuck then responded to his original bandmate, with his lawyer insisting that "he could act like Public Enemy if he ever wanted to" because "he is the sole owner of the Public Enemy brand," and then clarified on Twitter that his problems with Flav's posture is not derived from his political beliefs.

While Chuck had originally threatened to give Flav "a year to act and get in order or get out," it seems that things intensified rapidly in the following hours, with a brief statement issued on Sunday confirming that the group "will move forward." "Without the rapper.

"Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will move forward without Flavor Flav," the statement said. "We thank you for your years of service and wish you the best."

Flav has not yet responded to dismissal without ceremonies on his social media pages.