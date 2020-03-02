Five things you didn't know about the Wilt Chamberlain 100 point game

Hall of Famer member Wilt Chamberlain did not have the ability to use the "100,quot; emoji on March 2, 1962, so he had to settle for a simple paper to illustrate his level of dominance that night.

%MINIFYHTML76fcc807c74a04aaf02d6db4c428d4b111% %MINIFYHTML76fcc807c74a04aaf02d6db4c428d4b112%

"The Big Dipper,quot; lost 100 points in 48 minutes of work when the Philadelphia Warriors defeated the New York Knicks, 169-147. By leading the Warriors to victory, Chamberlain broke his own single-game scoring record of 78 points set on December 8, 1961, against Los Angeles Lakers, a game that included multiple overtime periods. Only one player has overshadowed the 80-point threshold since Chamberlain's historic night: the late Kobe Bryant contributed 81 against the Raptors on January 22, 2006.

MORE: Classic photos of Wilt Chamberlain, an unstoppable giant

In addition to the fact that Chamberlain reached three digits, what do you really know about the game? Let's go back 57 years to learn more about Chamberlain's iconic performance.

1. The statistical line of Wilt Chamberlain was crazy, even beyond 100 points.

Chamberlain finished with 100 points in 36 of 63 shots from the field (57.1 percent) and 28 of 32 shots from the free throw line (87.5 percent). Keep in mind that Chamberlain shot 51.1 percent from the line of his career, so hitting almost 90 percent of his free throws in a game is a kind of anomaly. He loses only one additional free kick, and is stuck at 99. (It's not impressive at all!)

Along with all the cubes, Chamberlain also caught 25 rebounds and found time to distribute two assists. The NBA did not register blockages until the 1973-74 season, so it is likely that it has also had some of those. Hell, Chamberlain could have published a triple-double of 100 points.

2. This was the perfect match for Wilt Chamberlain to score 100 points.

All the pieces fell perfectly in place. The Knicks ended up as the worst team in the Eastern Division that year, and they didn't have their full front track to challenge Chamberlain in the paint. The incumbent New York center, Phil Jordon, was sick with the flu, although it may have been something else that kept him on the sidelines.

"The scoop was that I had a hangover," said Darrall Imhoff (through the Los Angeles Times), the man who took Jordon's place in the initial lineup. Imhoff struggled with foul issues throughout the game, leaving rookie 6-9 Cleveland Buckner to fight Chamberlain, and as everyone knows now, that didn't go well.

But well, at least we give Buckner credit for adding 33 points. He passed 67 points below his opponent.

3. The Warriors began to forcefully feed Wilt Chamberlain once they realized that 100 points were possible.

Chamberlain scored 41 points in the first half, which is not so surprising given that he averaged 50.4 points per game throughout the season. Chamberlain routinely went 50 or 60 points throughout his career, but he felt different, especially when the crowd got behind the chase for 100.

Via NBA.com:

He scored 23 points in the first quarter and was 41 for halftime, then added 28 in the third quarter, when fans started singing, "Hit Wilt! Hit Wilt!" That's exactly what the Warriors did, feed Chamberlain every time in the fourth quarter. The Knicks tried to dirty other Philadelphia players to keep the ball away from Chamberlain, but the Warriors responded by committing their own fouls to recover the ball.

Chamberlain received a pass from the Warriors guard, Joe Ruklick, who played only eight minutes from the bench, and scored his two final points with 46 seconds remaining to the delight of the fans present. (And you complain that Russell Westbrook chases double triples).

4. The 100-point game was played in Hershey, Pennsylvania, not in Philadelphia or New York.

The Warriors were playing a "home,quot; game, but the team had to travel to Hersheypark Arena. How?

In those days, the NBA was working to win a wider audience, and without the benefit of a massive television deal, teams had to communicate directly with fans. The neutral site games were not that uncommon, but the calendar presented a unique challenge for the players.

"There were no hotels to go to or stay because we didn't do that kind of thing in those days," Chamberlain said. "We went straight to the arena where we had to wait around five or six hours for the game. But it turned out that in this arena they had a shooting gallery, an old game room, so some of the boys went there, and I He started firing rifles and so on.

"And I couldn't miss anything. So if there was ever a clue that I was going to have a hot day, that was definitely the clue."

5. The only thing more absurd than the Wilt Chamberlain 100-point game was its line of statistics for the entire 1961-62 season.

Seriously, just take a moment and think about this: 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds per game with 50.6 percent of shots from the field and 61.3 percent from the line (a high race, by the way). Chamberlain tried almost 40 field goals and threw 17 free throws per game.

But that is not the best part. Chamberlain averaged 48.5 minutes per game. If you are scratching your head now, yes, the NBA games last only 48 minutes. However, the Warriors also played 10 extra time periods that season, and Chamberlain recorded 3,882 of the possible 3,890 minutes.

It is safe to say that we will not see any NBA player eclipsing those season numbers or the famous 100 point total in the short term.