Female referees: the FA says there has never been a better time to train | Soccer news

Paul Gilmour reports from St George & # 39; s Park while the FA tries to inspire and develop the next generation of female referees

The FA says that there have never been better development opportunities to become an arbitrator, as more than 100 young officials attended their annual Women's Arbitration Development Event.

The FA is on track to reach almost 3,000 female referees by 2021 as the popularity of the female game continues to grow.

Farai Hallam is the National Referee Manager at the Football Association and says that now is the perfect time for young women considering a career in football.

"There has never been a better time to be a referee, especially to be a female referee. The opportunities available are the best there have been. The support that exists is absolutely fantastic," he said. Sky sports news.

The Football Association held its annual Women's Base Arbitration Development Event, where development and inspiration were key issues for young referees who were between 14 and 18 years old.

Joanna Stimpson, director of female referees of the FA, said: "We invite female referees from across the country to participate in development and education opportunities here and allow them to participate and establish contacts with other female referees across the country."

Phoebe Cross, a 4W level referee, was one of those who took advantage of the FA event at St George's Park.

She said: "I enjoy meeting people and I made many new friends with whom I speak most days and, besides that, it is going out and being able to contribute to football every weekend."

Premier League assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis is one of the role models for future officials. In October 2019, she became the first English woman to officiate in a European men's game.

Some high-level advice was also offered to the referees of the future, including that of Rebecca Welch, FIFA referee and the Women's Super League.

She said: "It's a difficult job, a difficult job and it's just to remember when things get tough is to keep hiding, you know? Develop yourself, learn on the go and talk to other referees.

"We have a good community inside, like the women and girls who arbitrate. The highs outnumber the lows in a massive way and I know that being here, with more than 10 years in my career."