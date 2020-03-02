Fara Williams: the midfielder reader will miss the rest of the WSL season | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML2ecb70ddf9836a820704c388d24aa07611% %MINIFYHTML2ecb70ddf9836a820704c388d24aa07612%

The Williams Williams international veteran campaign ended but Jo Potter and Lauren Bruton should return in May





%MINIFYHTML2ecb70ddf9836a820704c388d24aa07613% %MINIFYHTML2ecb70ddf9836a820704c388d24aa07614% Fara Williams is expected to return in time for the start of the preseason

%MINIFYHTML2ecb70ddf9836a820704c388d24aa07615% %MINIFYHTML2ecb70ddf9836a820704c388d24aa07616%

Reading midfielder Fara Williams will be out for the rest of the WSL season after undergoing surgery to replace the tendon of his quadriceps muscle.

Williams, 36, who has registered five goals and five assists in 14 league appearances this season is expected to return in time for the start of the preseason.

Reading's head of medicine and performance, Pete Lion, said: "Unfortunately, Fara suffered a significant injury to the quadriceps muscle, where he removed the tendon from the bone."

Jo Potter suffered a sprained ankle against West Ham in February

"This was reopened surgically and she began her rehabilitation. Fara is an experienced professional and will work hard to be ready to return in time for the preseason."

There was also an update on the fitness of midfielder Jo Potter, who was injured in Reading's victory over West Ham in Adams Park in February.

Lion said: "The injury is a high ankle sprain, which tends to be more significant and slower to recover than the garden variety ankle sprain, and rehabilitation is a bit more cautious from the start."

"His injury was a moderate-grade injury, but fortunately, below the severity that surgery requires. He spent a couple of weeks with a moon boot and crutches and is now progressing very well with his rehabilitation."

Lauren Bruton could return for the end of the season

"We hope to see Jo back in the field before the end of the season."

Reading is hoping to see Lauren Bruton, who has not appeared this season due to an Achilles injury, return to action before the end of the campaign.