Explosion hits soccer field in eastern Afghanistan | USA news

At least three people died and 11 were injured in an explosion in the eastern province of Khost in Afghanistan.

"A motorcycle with a bomb exploded during a football game," said Sayed Ahmad Babazai, chief of police in the area.

The bomb detonated nearby a soccer field in the Nadir Shah Kot district on Monday afternoon, The spokesman for the provincial governor, Talib Khan Mangal, told Afghan media.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bombing occurs after the Taliban said it resumed offensive operations against Afghan security forces, ending the "violence reduction,quot; agreement that preceded the signing of an agreement between the armed group and the United States.

Under the agreement signed on Saturday, foreign forces will withdraw from Afghanistan within 14 months, subject to Taliban security guarantees and the group's commitment to hold talks with the Kabul government.