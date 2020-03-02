Everton vs Manchester United: Carlo Ancelotti accused by FA for red card incident | Soccer news





Carlo Ancelotti was ejected after the whistle

Everton chief Carlo Ancelotti has been accused of misconduct for breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to an incident at the end of his 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML4a49e408064700dc421fa42ea3fc05c711% %MINIFYHTML4a49e408064700dc421fa42ea3fc05c712%

Referee Chris Kavanagh showed Ancelotti a red card when he approached the official in the final whistle, with Everton believing they had scored a late winner just so that the VAR would not allow the goal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's deflected shot was ruled out after it was judged that Gylfi Sigurdsson, who was close to David de Gea in an offside position, was interfering with the game.

"It is alleged that the language and / or behavior of the Everton FC coach on the field at the end of the Premier League match against Manchester United FC on Sunday, March 1, 2020 amounts to incorrect conduct," reads in a statement from the FA.

"You have until Thursday, March 5, 2020 to give an answer."

Everton's next game is Sunday for Chelsea in the Premier League – live Sky Sports