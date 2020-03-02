Eva Marcille fans are sad to see so many false friendships in RHOA

Eva Marcille told her fans the other day that they can expect another exciting episode of RHOA and shared some photos on her social media account with scenes from the television series. Some people had many interesting comments that they posted next to the teaser photos.

In other news, Eva has just celebrated one of her children for her anniversary.

She shared a photo of her son, Maverick L. Sterling, for her fifth anniversary.

People got excited about the little man in the comments, and they tell Eva that she is twinning with her father.

Anyway, here is the post related to Eva RHOA below.

"Don't miss a new episode of #RHOA tonight at @bravotv," he captioned the photos.

Someone said that there are "so many false friendships in that program that is quite sad." I'm glad you try to stay away from disaster unless they drag you. "

Another follower said: ‘The world is round for a reason. What goes around comes around. You will feel the same pain you are causing. "

Someone else posted this: ‘It's very funny how Kenya wants to empower black women in this episode! 🙄 ’

Another commenter said: "I can't decide what's worse in this episode … Don Juan or Wendy Williams trying to give advice."

One commenter had the following words to post in the comments, and mentioned RHOA star NeNe Leakes:

‘Nene,quot; moves from box to box "while we all remember the first two seasons of RHOA when NeNeNoNo and Greg were fraudulent staying at other people's homes that were in rental portfolios of the illegal real estate business that had,quot; ️ "

In other news, Eva was recently invited to the Wendy Williams show, and the woman looked amazing in a red outfit.

Fans highly praised her appearance in the comments, and told her she is beautiful.



