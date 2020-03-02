Essential supplies run out as cases of coronavirus increase in the bay area – Up News Info San Francisco

EMERYVILLE (KPIX 5) – Public health departments throughout the Bay Area are warning that more cases of COVID-19 are expected, so now is the time to prepare for a greater spread of the community. A routine trip to buy the essentials seemed everything but last weekend. Toilet paper, sanitizing wipes, flour and hand sanitizer sections at Target in Emeryville are almost cleaned.

Paul Edmondson of Oakland picked up the last of the essentials that remained.

%MINIFYHTMLffa7a662861dd09daf9ef2a1f3ce351611% %MINIFYHTMLffa7a662861dd09daf9ef2a1f3ce351612%

"They had no water, they didn't have most of the canned goods we were looking for, the last canned mince, yes, everything," he said.

The increase in demand occurs when Alameda County and Solano County reported that it is presumed that two health workers tested positive for the results of pending CDC coronavirus disease tests.

Both treated the first patient with coronavirus acquired in the community.

"They took care of this patient while he was at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital long before there was any reason to suspect that the patient had a coronavirus," said Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County Health Officer.

Now, Solano Public Health says it has asked providers to protect themselves more aggressively when dealing with any patient with respiratory illness.

“One of the things we learned about this coronavirus is that there are many people who can transmit the virus, which are infectious and show no symptoms. Many more that show symptoms that are so mild, you would not know that it is coronavirus versus common cold, "Matyas added.

READ ALSO:

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The latest patients include a husband and wife who recently traveled to Egypt. A partner has chronic health conditions. An adult woman, also with chronic diseases, has been hospitalized.

The Lakhians just moved to East Bay this weekend from Seattle.

"Mostly, like disinfectant wipes, paper towels, medicines, like Advil, Tylenol, everyone was out of those things so yes, it's pretty crazy," said Akiran Lakhian of Oakland.

Experts emphasize that the best way to delay the spread of the disease is to take simple and basic precautions, such as washing your hands and not touching your face.