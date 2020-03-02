ESPN adds Chipper Jones to its baseball lineup

ESPN has added a great name to its line of baseball analysts.

Hall of Famer member Chipper Jones is joining the network primarily as a game analyst. Jones, eight-time All-Star during his 19-year career with the Atlanta Braves, will make his debut during the Dodgers-Giants broadcast on March 26 as part of the network's opening day coverage.

Jones, who made two appearances as a guest analyst for ESPN last season, will also work on two other games of the opening week. He will be at the stand for the Yankees and the Rays showdown on March 30 and the inaugural World Series champions against the Mets match on April 2.

Jones, 47, was consecrated in Cooperstown in 2018.