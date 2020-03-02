Erdogan from Turkey will visit Russia amid tensions over Syrian Idlib | News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia on Thursday to talk with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, amid growing tensions following an increase in fighting between Turkish and Syrian forces in the northwest of the war-torn country.

"The president will make a one-day visit to Russia on March 5," the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Monday.

Turkey, which supports certain groups in the last Idlib stronghold controlled by the rebels, has sent thousands of troops to the province, where a fierce Russian-backed government offensive has forced nearly a million people to flee to the closed Turkish border since december.

On Sunday, after the murder of dozens of his soldiers in recent days, Turkey confirmed that it had launched a large-scale military operation against the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but said he was not seeking a direct confrontation with Russia.

"We do not intend to confront Russia. Our only objective is to stop the massacres of the Syrian regime, radical groups and the displacement of civilians," said Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

On Monday, the TASS news agency quoted Putin as saying that his country does not plan to go to war with anyone, but wants to dissuade other countries from entering into conflict with Moscow.

Despite supporting opposing sides in the war in Syria, Turkey and Russia have closely coordinated in the past. In 2018, they reached an agreement that led Ankara to establish 12 military observation posts in Idlib, home to more than three million people, to avoid an offensive by the Syrian government.

Last month, Erdogan had repeatedly warned that Turkey would remove Syrian government forces from its military observation posts in Idlib.

The confrontation between Syria and Turkey, a member of NATO, has raised concerns about a wider conflict and a refugee crisis in Europe similar to 2015, when more than one million people fled to Europe in what became the worst crisis of refugees from the continent since World War II.

Turkey already hosts more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees and says it cannot absorb more.

The number of refugees has already increased along the European border after Erdogan, who sought to pressure the EU on Syria, said last week that the country had "opened the doors,quot; to Europe.

"The (EU) should keep its promises," Erdogan said, referring to a 2016 agreement with Brussels to stop the flow of refugees in exchange for billions of euros in financial aid.

Greece said Sunday that it has blocked almost 10,000 Syrian refugees on its border with Turkey.

Some 13,000 refugees have congregated on the border between Turkey and Greece, including families with young children who spent the night in the cold, the International Organization for Migration said.