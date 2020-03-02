Epic delays Fortnite tournaments until it solves performance problems

Epic games announced today that won't host any Fortnite tournaments with cash prizes until it addresses performance issues that affect both players and game servers. "Our goal is to improve performance before starting any competition with cash prizes," the company said in a statement.

For Chapter 2 – Season 2, we are working to address performance issues that affect both clients and servers. Our goal is to improve performance before starting any competition with cash prizes. We will keep you informed with schedule updates as soon as possible. – Competitive Fortnite (@FNCompetitive) March 2, 2020

Disappointingly, this tweet seems to suggest that we will not hear anything about the next World Cup or about possible qualifying events in the near future. Last July, Epic organized the first Fortnite World Cup in New York City and offered players 10 online qualifying tournaments over the course of a few months to compete for their chance to win the trophy, and $ 30 million in prizes.

FortniteThe last season was launched on February 20, and there are a number of recent changes in the game that could be affecting performance. One is that several areas on the map are now protected by armed and coordinated NPCs, and maybe Epic is seeing problems with the way those characters synchronize in games. The game also moved to the Unreal Engine Chaos physics engine in early February, and when Epic announced that change, he said he hoped to experience some "bumps,quot; with the transition.

Epic may also be exercising caution in the light of the coronavirus

There is also the possibility that Epic is cautious in organizing the World Cup in light of the coronavirus world outbreak, which has already led to the postponement of the Game Developers Conference, many exhibitors who retired from PAX East last week. and the cancellation of other important technological events such as Mobile World Congress and the Facebook F8 developer conference.

From China League of Legends Pro League has suspended its matches in person and changed to a format only online at the moment. There is always the possibility that Epic can adopt a similar approach to the next World Cup, since last year's World Cup qualifiers were all online and that the company has organized online tournaments with cash prizes in the past. .

And although it seems that we will be waiting to hear more about Epic's plans for tournaments, popular streamers and Fortnite competitors Tyler "Ninja,quot; Blevins, Nick "NickMercs,quot; Kolcheffand solo champion of the World Cup Kyle "Bugha,quot; Giersdorf Everyone reacted positively to today's announcement on Twitter.