Elizabeth Warren will speak at East LA College on the eve of the California primary – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Senator Elizabeth Warren will speak Monday night at East Los Angeles College, on the eve of the California primary.

Warren's speech is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors that open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free and will be granted in order of arrival. Tickets are not required, but the campaign encourages attendees to confirm their attendance.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Governor Gavin Newsom, and Angelica Salas, executive director of the Immigrant Human Rights Coalition, will introduce the Massachusetts senator, according to Warren's campaign.

%MINIFYHTMLd4c6abd2f790a3d170d568a3b08ee34611% %MINIFYHTMLd4c6abd2f790a3d170d568a3b08ee34612%

“Now more than ever, women need a champion in the White House, someone who defends working mothers, fight for our seats at power tables, protect our medical care and reproductive choice, and raise underestimated and often invisible. contributions that women make daily to society, "said Siebel Newsom.

This is the first year that California will be one of the 16 states that will go to the polls on Super Tuesday, making its 415 delegates the top prize. In previous years, the California primary was in June.

On Sunday, favorite Bernie Sanders attracted a crowd of more than 15,000 people to the Los Angeles Convention Center. Hawaii's representative, Tulsi Gabbard, was also in Los Angeles on Sunday for a city hall.