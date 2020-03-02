Elizabeth Hurley yearns to find someone fantastic to share her life with

In addition to talking about the life of her dreams within a decade, Hugh Grant's ex-girlfriend expressed hope that her days of putting on swimsuits online will end in her 60s.
Elizabeth Hurley She is desperate to find Mr. Right when she enters her golden years.
The 54 year old man "Four Weddings and a Funeral"The actress married once, with the textile heir Arun Nayar, but the union ended in divorce and its high-profile romances with Hugh grant and Australian cricket star Shane warne It also ended in ruptures, leaving her still yearning for true love.
"I would definitely be open to the idea of being loved, loving someone, having someone fantastic in my life and sharing it," he tells Tatler magazine about the life of his dreams in a decade. "I don't know if marriage comes into play, to be honest, because I'm not going to have any more children and I don't need anyone to pay my bills or give me a roof over my head."
"But I would like someone for company, fun. Personally I have never received a penny from anyone, from any boyfriend, from any husband, in all my life. I have never wanted to, I have never needed it."
Elizabeth, who often poses in a sexy bikini in photos posted on social media, also expects her days of putting on swimsuits online to end when she is 60 years old.
"Please, God, no, I hope not," he said about wearing bikinis in 10 years. "I hope I get an interesting job. I hope I continue to live in my house in the country because I love it, and I hope the garden is even more exquisite; I hope my son is happy … More equally and better, I suppose."
