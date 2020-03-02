Elections in the United States: the importance of super Tuesday | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLbcc2d2c1e01974d36edba19881ae2c7f11% %MINIFYHTMLbcc2d2c1e01974d36edba19881ae2c7f12%

In the United States, it is the eve of the most important day of the Democratic presidential campaign. Voters from 14 states will decide the "Super Tuesday,quot; who they want to face against President Donald Trump in November.

Pete Buttigieg will not be on the ballot after retiring from the race, and he told his followers that he no longer saw the possibility of winning.

The favorites seem to be Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Adrian Fisher of Al Jazeera reports from Austin, Texas.