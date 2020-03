Real Madrid expects Eden Hazard to return before the end of the season

Eden Hazard will undergo an ankle surgery in the United States on Thursday.

The Real Madrid player suffered the injury during Madrid's surprise defeat against Levante last month.

Real hopes Hazard can return before the end of the season.

Hazard was absent from the defeat of the Champions League 2-1 last week against Manchester City at the Bernabéu.

