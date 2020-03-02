Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union couldn't be more proud of Zaya – Watch the video to see her dance and sing

The Wade family was there to support Zaya's performance. Both Gabrielle and Dwayne Wade were present, and you can see the joy in their eyes as they looked at Zaya.

& # 39; JOY. ~ A feeling of great pleasure and happiness! This is how watching Zaya sing and dance last night felt like for our family ❤️ 🖤 ’Dwayne captioned her video on social media.

A fan offered his support and said: "I GREET YOU and your wife for being so loving with Zaya and accepting her for what she is and not moving her away … I LOVE YOU EVERYTHING …"

Someone else said: "Seeing a black man accept his son for what they are and choosing to be is very beautiful to me," and another enthusiastic follower published this: "Very loving supportive environment, that's all that matters."

One commenter wrote: "My favorite part is that she raises her hands and loves ❤️ I pray that you always have her happiness."

Another sponsor praised Dwayne and said this: ‘You are an amazing father, we should all learn what it is to be a great father. There are some things in life that money cannot buy #dad #Blessed. "

Not everyone supported all this so much.

For example, someone said: I just don't believe in allowing CHILDREN to make adult decisions. Let him enjoy his childhood and remain a child. "

Another detractor said this: ‘No. There is not enough said. More needs to be said. We need to have a dialogue, why should we force ourselves to think that it is okay for your child to be sick and twisted, and it is for his parents and his education? Nobody wants to address the real problems? You want your son to be a good girl, but why the hell do I need to know. And if I have to know about you, I need to know how I feel. And I feel that it is a mental illness such as diversity and gender fluidity. "

What do you think of the situation in Dwayne's family?



