Duterte's war on drugs: Filipino parents mourn their children in silence | News

Caloocan, Philippines – It has been almost three years since the sons of Alan Celiz, Almon and Dicklie, were killed in acts of violence related to the Philippine war on drugs, but still cannot speak about them.

Even saying their names is painful. When he tries, he cuts his breath and has to suppress tears.

"I'm sorry," said Celiz. "Two of them. Months apart. Killed like that. As if they were nothing."

The violent repression of President Rodrigo Duterte against illegal drugs in the country of Southeast Asia has stripped entire communities of young men.

According to conflicting figures published by the authorities, between 5,552 and 6,600 people have died in the war on drugs since Duterte took office in late June 2016. The Philippine Commission on Human Rights and other rights groups increased the death toll. – at least 27,000 in mid-2019.

Women come together for their shared grief. In support group sessions, widows cry while grabbing their children, while mothers talk about their dead children in the present tense to honor their memory.

Parents, like Celiz, 57, have nowhere to go.

Deeply rooted social norms that equate male strength with stoicism they have caught parents in their own despair, experts said.

Limited psychological support

Limited access to psychological support due to poverty and a state policy that has effectively demonized poor youth as suspected drug users who deserve to be killed only add to the problem.

"Losing a child is always extremely painful. A child who dies due to sudden violent circumstances adds a level of shock that makes it harder to deal with the loss," said Cathy Sanchez-Babao, duel coach at the Wellness Center Mental and MindsEye. Duel of recovery in Manila.

"Men are generally connected to be more private and show less emotion. It is the code of man. There is no safe area for men to talk about their feelings and show their vulnerability," Sánchez-Babao added.

Celiz and his wife Sarah live in the suburb of Manila with their six remaining children (Amanda Mustard / Al Jazeera)

It is possible that a wife or girlfriend can provide support, but that is not always easy when both are afflicted and anger is involved.

Celiz once tried to seek comfort from his wife, Sarah, trying to reach her. She pushed her hand away.

"I don't say much,quot; He had told her. "I'm calm, but it hurts too."

"I'm a mother," Sarah said bitterly. "You don't know what it is for me. It's not the same."

Male pain

Celiz's children were killed in 2017. Duterte, who spoke hard and brandished a gun, was still at the top of his campaign promise to rid the neighborhoods of crime.

Communities in urban slums like Bagong Silang, where Celiz lives with his wife and eight children, became the first line of Duterte's war on drugs.

Angelito, Miguel Soriano's 16-year-old son, was killed along with six others in December 2016 (Amanda Mustard / Al Jazeera)

The police wandered through the mosaic of shacks that carried out "buy and burst,quot; operations. Masked guards combed through alleys on foot or by motorcycle. Whoever came, the end result was the same: the death of suspected drug users and small traffickers, generally poor young men.

Almon, 32, the oldest of Celiz's children, was the first to die. I was attending a wake on the neighborhood basketball court when the police arrived. Chaos ensued and Almon was killed.

Six months later, Celiz's second son, Dicklie, 30, was also killed. The circumstances surrounding his death are not clear and confusing. Some He said the police "invited,quot; him to question him. But the neighbors said the men put a cloth bag over his head and dragged him. His body, struck by gunshot wounds, was found the next morning in an empty field.

Contradictory Government Statistics

Obtaining precise figures on the number of people who died in the repression of drugs has been difficult because there is no central body to track these data. Each law enforcement agency has its own death account.

The government has also had problems explaining discrepancies in the data. For example: in December 2019, the drug agency published a number of deaths that was lower by more than 1,000 compared to police figures published six months earlier.

Angelito Soriano was killed along with six others in December 2016, while they They attended a birthday party at a friend's house (Amanda Mustard / Al Jazeera)

Despite growing criticism, Duterte and his war on drugs continue to enjoy public support. An opinion poll in September showed that 82 percent of Filipinos approved the war on drugs. The president has promised that the repression of illegal drugs will continue as long as he remains in power.

Miguel Soriano lives in the same neighborhood as Celiz. His son Angelito was killed along with six others in December 2016.

The group of men attended a birthday party at a friend's house when masked assailants allegedly pursued a drug suspect broke in and began firing.

& # 39; My son was only 16 & # 39;

Soriano's wife, Emily, is an active member of a network of advocates and families of drug-related murder victims called Rise Up for Life and Rights.

Emily attends counseling sessions. He also joins demonstrations and protests to demand justice for the murdered children, along with a small but growing group of open mothers.

Soriano joined her once, maybe twice. Each time he had to be dragged there.

Human rights groups estimate that Duterte's war on drugs has killed at least 27,000 people, a number much higher than the official figures given (Amanda Mustard / Al Jazeera)

"My son was only 16. He and his friends were shot. He never had a chance. It wasn't an equal fight," Soriano said.

Kenneth Doka, a duel therapy expert based in the USA. UU., He said that parents like Celiz and Soriano may be experiencing a "duel deprived of rights,quot;, a type of duel associated with a loss that is stigmatized as death by suicide or drug abuse.

"When the president's message is that society is better off without drugs and without the people who use them, you don't get the social support you need after the death of a loved one. You don't feel you have the right to grieve."

Macho president

A macho Filipino culture that introduces men as protectors helped put Duterte with his tough guy in office.

But the same social expectations have prevented disconsolate men from seeking help.

"Suppliers are expected to be strong. Any emotion that gets in the way of these expectations is codified as negative emotions," said sociologist Nicole Curato.

Critics say Duterte's war on drugs has pointed primarily to slums where residents are too afraid to confront the police for alleged government abuses (Amanda Mustard / Al Jazeera)

The Philippines is not the only country where men are expected to be strong and support their families, but there has been little research on male pain there.

A study on New York City firefighters after September 11 found "a mixture of shame among men,quot; because they felt responsible for not being able to protect those who had died in the incident, said Gary Barker, president and CEO from Promundo-US who conducted the study.

Sharmila Parmanand, a PhD candidate in Gender Studies at the University of Cambridge, said her embarrassment is often made worse by the presuppositions of how men should behave.

"Most parents affected by the war on drugs lack access to political power and socio-economic resources. This can lead to complicated implications for their sense of identity and success as men."

Carlos Conde, Human Rights Watch researcher in the Philippines, said it was necessary to recognize the emotional cost of the duel.

"His suffering needs to be seen and recognized," he said.

Mental health support.

Last year, a mental health law. it was approved in the Philippines, but the implementation of concrete reforms remains slow.

According to the health department, about three million Filipinos, or about 3 percent of the population, suffer from some form of depression (Amanda Mustard / Al Jazeera)

According to the health department, about three million Filipinos, or about 3 percent of the population, suffer from some form of depression. But there are only an estimated 600 professionals trained in mental health in the country.

"The health department is currently training nurses and doctors in the frontline of care management to recognize symptoms of depression and refer them to appropriate interventions," said Prescilla Cuevas, manager of the government's mental health program.

Meanwhile, parents like Celiz and Soriano struggle to find ways to deal with their pain.

Soriano tried to talk with his fellow construction workers at his workplace about his son. He didn't get the sympathy he was looking for.

"They said my son was probably using drugs. They said he should have known better, that he should have heard when the president said he would kill the drug users. I told them to push him."

Soriano never told them about his son again.

Photos of Amanda Mustard. This story was supported by the International Women & # 39; s Media Foundation.