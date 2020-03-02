Dustin Johnson prioritizes FedExCup over the Olympic Games | Golf news





Dustin Johnson will miss the Olympic Games this year

Dustin Johnson was reportedly not available for the selection of the Tokyo Olympics.

Golfweek journalist Eamon Lynch received an email from Johnson's manager, David Winkle, who confirmed that world number 5 would not compete for a gold medal due to programming difficulties.

Johnson hinted in January that he would not compete in Tokyo

Both Johnson and Brooks Koepka hinted in January that the Olympic Games were not a priority for them, as the men's event would take place shortly before the FedExCup Play-Off in August.

Before Saudi Arabia, Johnson said: "Representing the United States in the Olympic Games is something I would definitely be proud to do, but will it fit the calendar correctly? I'm not really sure about that."

According to Golfweek, Johnson is now the first high profile player to miss the Olympics this year, as explained in the Winkle email.

"Dustin thought a lot about the Olympics and we discussed the pros and cons of his prolonged participation," Winkle wrote.

Johnson is determined to win the FedExCup

"At the end of the day, it's a matter of personal preference and priority. As much as he feels honored to be an Olympian, the FedExCup Playoffs are also very important to him."

"Having had some closed calls in the playoffs, he really wants to win them before his time is up and he feels that he would not be giving himself the best opportunity to do so if he added a long international trip just before his start (and shortly after returning from two weeks in Europe) ".