DUI suspect arrested after Brentwood Wrong-Way accident – Up News Info San Francisco

BRENTWOOD (Up News Info SF) – A suspected driver under the influence triggered an accident due to injuries in the opposite direction in Brentwood on Sunday night, authorities said.

According to Sgt. Mitch Brouillette, the collision was first reported around 10:45 p.m. on Lone Tree Way near Fairview Ave. A 2015 Nissan crossed a double yellow line and hit a 2012 Hyundai.

Brouillette said the Hyundai male driver was trapped inside his severely damaged case. He was released by the response personnel and taken by plane to the John Muir Walnut Creek Medical Center with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The female driver of the Nissan was transported to a hospital by ground ambulance and was suspected of driving under the influence.

The accident was under investigation. Lone Tree Way was closed for several hours, but it reopened early Monday morning.