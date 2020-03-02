Drake reveals extended music video for new tracks

%MINIFYHTML62346763ddae26ee3f17e3694b5c815111% %MINIFYHTML62346763ddae26ee3f17e3694b5c815112%

Instagram

& # 39; When to Say When & # 39; find the successful & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; referring to Sophie Brussaux, the mother of her son, while & # 39; Chicago Freestyle & # 39; He sees it reflecting on life on the road.

Up News Info –

Duck He excited fans over the weekend (from February 29 to March 1) by releasing an extended music video with two new tracks.

The hitmaker released "When to Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle" in a video Saturday night (February 29), with images of the Marcy Projects of Brooklyn and the Diamond District of Manhattan in New York, and the hometown of Drake , Toronto Canada.

%MINIFYHTML62346763ddae26ee3f17e3694b5c815113% %MINIFYHTML62346763ddae26ee3f17e3694b5c815114%

"When to Say When" sees the star make reference to the mother of his son Adonis, French artist Sophie Brussaux, saying: "Baby mama fluke, but I love her for what she is."

%MINIFYHTML62346763ddae26ee3f17e3694b5c815115% %MINIFYHTML62346763ddae26ee3f17e3694b5c815116%

It also refers to his impressive success on the US Billboard charts. UU. And he adds: "Five hundred weeks, I fill the lists with my pain."

Meanwhile, "Chicago Freestyle," which features the British singer Sampha, go to the star, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, reflect on life on the road and how difficult it is to connect with your girlfriends in Chicago.

<br />

The release is Drake's second in 2020, after he dropped a couple of songs with Future, "Life is good" and "Desires", in January. The new release stops the rumors that the couple is working on a collaborative follow-up of their 2015 mixtape, "What a Time to Be Alive."