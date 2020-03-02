DR Congo Ebola: Officials expect the country to clear in a few months | News

Doctors from the Democratic Republic of the Congo hope to declare the country free of Ebola in just a few months.

But efforts to eradicate the disease have been hampered by repeated rebel attacks, particularly in the eastern city of Beni, which has been the epicenter of the outbreak in recent months.

According to the United Nations, more than 2,250 people died of Ebola in the east of the country since the outbreak began in August 2018.

Catherine Soi from Al Jazeera reports from Beni.

