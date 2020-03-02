Douglas County defeats Rampart in victory 78-57 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb4db9ca09d81e87052abdedefd2ba8b711% %MINIFYHTMLb4db9ca09d81e87052abdedefd2ba8b712%

Douglas County was a force in the paint, caught 60.9 of all rebounds and crushed four shots in its 78-57 victory over Rampart on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTMLb4db9ca09d81e87052abdedefd2ba8b713% %MINIFYHTMLb4db9ca09d81e87052abdedefd2ba8b714%

Douglas County was marked by Jaeton Hackley, who scored 16 points and also recorded eight rebounds and four assists. Luke Boyd helped the effort by contributing 10 points and three rebounds.

%MINIFYHTMLb4db9ca09d81e87052abdedefd2ba8b715% %MINIFYHTMLb4db9ca09d81e87052abdedefd2ba8b716%

Rampart was scored by Dante Wydra, who scored 11 points while collecting one of rebounds. Ty Smith helped the effort by contributing 10 points and six rebounds.

More Colorado High School Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Post today

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.