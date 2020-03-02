Disha Patani joins John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur for the sequel to Ek Villain

A few weeks ago it was confirmed that John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur will star together in Ek Villain 2 of Mohit Suri. According to reports, Disha Patani has signed to share the screen with these guys in the sequel. Director Mohit Suri confirmed the news for himself and revealed what was the main reason behind his decision to sign the diva.

Mohit Suri, who will continue to lead the franchise, revealed the news during an interview with a leading newspaper. It was a compliment to the actress and talked about why she decided to work with her again after Malang. He said: "Disha is the first hero who approached me and said:" I want to do more action, hit people, do stunts … kick a butt. Just like the boys do in your movies. I want to be the hero. "That was when I asked if he would do the sequel to Ek Villain and she was in the game." The director also says that this time Disha will be seen in a different avatar from the previous one. He said: "While Malang brought Disha's free spirit avatar to light, he will show it as an integral part of the action franchise."

While in Malang, Disha was seen in front of Aditya Roy Kapur, here she will be seen in love with John Abraham. Reports suggest that Disha's character will be based on Gone Girl and ask her to do some action scenes.