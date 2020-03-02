Diljit Dosanjh entertains himself in a funny joke with Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump

The recent visit of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, made headlines throughout the Internet. The US chief UU. He arrived in India with his family for a short two-day trip in which he shared an update on the ties between India and the USA. UU. Of course, his trip would not be complete without a stop at the iconic Taj Mahal, so President Trump participated to visit the symbol of love with his family.

The Tump family posed in front of the wonder of the world and soon images appeared on social networks. Diljit Dosanjh, who is quite popular for his ingenious social media posts, shared a retouched photo of himself with Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump. The famous actor and singer, Diljit Dosanjh, had shared a photo of him and Ivanka made by fans, posing in front of the Taj Mahal. I had captioned the post as "Me and Ivanka. Piche hee pey aaee, kehndi Taj Mahal kana, Taj Mahal jana … Mai fer ley geya hor ki karda (She was looking for my life to take her to Taj Mahal, so I took her, did she? what else could he have done?

And now, Ivanka has played a sport and responded to its publication. She retweeted Diljit's post and thanked her for taking her to the Taj Mahal. She wrote: "Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!"

Seeing his answer in his tweet, an excited Diljit replied:

Now, isn't that the cutest joke you've seen on social media today?